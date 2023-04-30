Detroit Lions sign RB Mohamed Ibrahim

According to a report from Jordan Schultz, the Detroit Lions are signing former Minnesota Golden Gophers RB Mohamed Ibrahim to a UDFA deal. During his time at Minnesota, he was the No. 11 rusher in Big Ten history with a whopping 4,668 yards. During his final season, Ibrahim carried the ball 320 times for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Key Points

Ibrahim has been signed by the Lions to an UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) deal.

During his time at Minnesota, Ibrahim was the No. 11 rusher in Big Ten history with 4,668 yards.

In his final season at Minnesota, Ibrahim had 320 carries for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Mohamed Ibrahim Scouting Report

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Athletic wrote about Ibrahim leading up the NFL Draft.

- Advertisement -

A four-year starter at Minnesota, Ibrahim was the bell-cow back in offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca’s balanced (gap/zone) run scheme. At a program known for productive running backs, he climbed to the top of the Gophers’ record books with the most rushing yards in a single-game (263), single-season (1,665)and career (4,668), also setting the rushing touchdown records for a single game (4), single-season (20) and career (53). Ibrahim stays behind his square, low pads, and his run balance eliminates gimmies for would-be tacklers, forcing defenders to wrap and finish him to the ground. He senses when the sea is about to part but doesn’t have the fluid hips or run-away gear to escape high-level pursuit. Overall, Ibrahim doesn’t have desired elusiveness or explosion as an NFL runner, but teams looking for a physical, no-nonsense presence in the run game will appreciate his decisiveness, vision and power. He will need the right fit to secure a backup role on an NFL depth chart.

Ibrahim Highlights

In case you are not familiar with Ibrahim, here are his highlights from his final year at Minnesota.