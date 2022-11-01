Detroit Lions sign S Brady Breeze

It was quite the day for the Detroit Lions as they traded former first-round pick T.J. Hockenson to the Minnesota Vikings. We have been mentioning Hockenson as a potential trade candidate since the end of last season, and after getting off to a 1-6 start in 2022, he was sent to the Vikings in a deal that landed the Lions with an extra second-round pick in 2023 and an extra third-round pick in 2024. In addition to trading Hockenson, the Lions have also signed safety Brady Breeze to the practice squad.

#Lions have signed S Brady Breeze to the Practice Squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 1, 2022

Who is Detroit Lions S Brady Breeze?

Sep 11, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; A view of the Detroit Lions logo on a helmet on the sidelines during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Lions won 39-35. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, the Lions waived Breeze from the team’s injured reserve list with an injury settlement.

Featured Videos



Breeze, who was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, was previously claimed by the Lions in 2021 after he was released by the Titans. During the 2021 season, he played in just five games for the Titans before being waived. After coming to the Lions, he played in four games, picking up six tackles.