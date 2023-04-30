Detroit Lions sign S Brandon Joseph

According to a report from Notre Dame the Detroit Lions are signing former Irish S Brandon Joseph to a UDFA deal. During his time at N.D., Joseph had 159 tackles and 10 interceptions. If Joseph can somehow find a way onto the Lions' final roster, it would be as a special teams player or practice squad player.

Key Points

Joseph has been signed by the Lions to a UDFA (Undrafted Free Agent) deal, according to a report from Notre Dame.

During his time at Notre Dame, Joseph had 159 tackles and 10 interceptions.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, Joseph has range in coverage and works well from his centerfield perch to read and make plays, but lacks explosive traits and inconsistent technique.

Brandon Joseph Scouting Report

Here is what Dane Brugler of The Atheltic had to say about Joseph prior to the draft.

A one-year starter at Notre Dame, Joseph played free safety in defensive coordinator Al Golden’s scheme. He put his name on the NFL radar with his All-American redshirt freshman season at Northwestern (his name is on the second deck of Ryan Field as one of only 14 consensus All-Americans in school history), but his consistency and impact the past two seasons fell short of the hype. In coverage, Joseph shows range to reach his landmarks in deep zones or attack plays in the flat, but his ball skills are not as impressive as his career interception total would suggest. Though he’s made improvements in the run game, he is prone to reckless tendencies and hasn’t been a secure, open field tackler. Overall, Joseph works well from his centerfield perch to read and put himself in position to make plays, but his lack of explosive traits and inconsistent technique will be more noticeable versus NFL competition. He projects as a potential backup and special-teamer.

Brandon Joseph Highlights

Here are some highlights from Joseph's final year at Notre Dame.