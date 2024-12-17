Detroit Lions Sign Stantley Thomas-Oliver III

fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have signed cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver III, adding depth to their secondary after key injuries. Thomas-Oliver, originally selected by the Carolina Panthers in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, spent three seasons with the Panthers, contributing on special teams and as a depth corner. During his time with the Panthers, he showcased his potential, though his role remained limited.

On October 30, 2023, Thomas-Oliver was signed to the New York Giants practice squad. Following the end of the 2023 season, he was signed to a reserve/future contract on January 8, 2024. However, he was waived by the Giants on July 31 with a non-football injury designation. Most recently, Thomas-Oliver signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL on November 18, 2024.

With cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Khalil Dorsey both placed on injured reserve, the Lions have moved quickly to bolster their cornerback depth, bringing in Thomas-Oliver to provide added support to their secondary as they push toward the postseason.

