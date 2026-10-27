The Detroit Lions made another roster move Tuesday, adding some size and depth to their defensive line ahead of Sunday’s NFC North showdown against the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit officially announced that it has signed defensive lineman Taki Taimani to the practice squad and released wide receiver Lawrence Keys to make room.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

The move brings a former Vikings defensive tackle to Detroit just days before the Lions host Minnesota at Ford Field. It also marks another adjustment to the team’s practice squad as general manager Brad Holmes continues evaluating the roster.

Aug 17, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Treyton Welch (82) runs the ball as Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Taki Taimani (94) tackles him during the third quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Who Is New Lions Defensive Lineman Taki Taimani?

Taimani, 27, is a 6-foot-1, 324-pound defensive tackle who entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Oregon in 2024. He spent the previous two seasons with Minnesota, appearing in nine regular-season games and recording four tackles.

The former Vikings defensive tackle appeared in seven games in 2024 and two more in 2025, primarily serving as an interior run defender. His size gives Detroit another potential option for occupying blockers and strengthening its defensive front.

Taimani’s arrival continues a recent trend of the Lions adding depth along the defensive interior. Detroit signed Aidan Keanaaina to its practice squad last week, and the addition of Taimani provides another big-bodied defender for the coaching staff to evaluate.

Lions Release Lawrence Keys

To make room for Taimani, Detroit released Lawrence Keys, who returned to the practice squad on Sept. 30. The former Notre Dame and Tulane wide receiver had previously spent time with the Lions during training camp before returning to the organization this fall.

Keys had been viewed as a potential option in Detroit’s return game following Tom Kennedy’s season-ending knee injury. As we previously explored when examining possible replacements for Kennedy, Keys offered experience returning both punts and kickoffs during his time in the UFL.

However, Detroit recently promoted veteran return specialist DeAndre Carter to the active roster, reducing its immediate need for another developmental returner. The Lions’ recent roster transactions reflect that change in priorities as the organization continues adjusting its depth.

What Taki Taimani’s Signing Means for Sunday

The signing does not place Taimani on Detroit’s 53-man roster, and there is no guarantee he will be elevated for Sunday’s game. Still, bringing in a player familiar with Minnesota’s organization adds an interesting wrinkle ahead of a major divisional matchup.

For now, the Lions have swapped a practice-squad receiver for another defensive tackle. Whether Taimani eventually earns an opportunity on game day remains to be seen, but Detroit clearly wants additional size and competition along its defensive front.