Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

- Advertisement -

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have signed TE Derrick Deese Jr. to a reserve/future contract.

#Lions signed TE Derrick Deese Jr. to a Reserve/Future contract. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 11, 2023

Deese Jr., who is 6-foot-4, originally signed with the Lions in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Jose State. During his final college season, he caught 47 passes for 730 yards and four touchdowns.