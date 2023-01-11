Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
More

    Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

    By W.G. Brady
    0
    Reading Time1 min.
    HomeDetroit Lions and NFL ArchiveNews

    Related News

    - Advertisement -

    The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.

    Just moments ago, the Lions announced they have signed TE Derrick Deese Jr. to a reserve/future contract.

    Deese Jr., who is 6-foot-4, originally signed with the Lions in 2022 as an undrafted rookie free agent out of San Jose State. During his final college season, he caught 47 passes for 730 yards and four touchdowns.

    Detroit Lions

    spot_img
    Previous article
    Battle of the Injuries: Detroit Pistons and Timberwolves Face Off with Key Players Out
    Next article
    Getting to know the 3 newest Detroit Tigers: Maton, Vierling, and Sands

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    spot_imgspot_img
    spot_img

    Hot News

    Load more

    Related Articles

    Load more

    Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

    Subscribe

    To get email updates from Today News.

    © Fan Driven Media LLC.