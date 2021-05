Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Lions held their rookie minicamp this weekend and according to reports, there was a much different feel in Allen Park.

Following Sunday’s practice, the Lions revealed they are signing TE Charlie Taumoepeau after his tryout with the team.

Lions also are signing TE Charlie Taumoepeau after his tryout. Spent time with 3 teams last season. Mismatch player in the passing game. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) May 16, 2021