Detroit Lions Sign Veteran RB Trayveon Williams

The Detroit Lions are adding another veteran to their running back room.

According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, Detroit is signing veteran running back Trayveon Williams, who spent the first six seasons of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals before bouncing between New England, Los Angeles and Cleveland in 2025.

The move comes as the Lions deal with several injuries at running back during training camp, including an MCL strain for Isiah Pacheco and injuries to Sione Vaki and Jabari Small.

Lions Add Experience and Special Teams Value

Williams, 28, entered the NFL as a sixth-round pick of the Bengals in the 2019 NFL Draft after playing at Texas A&M.

He has appeared in 75 career regular-season games, rushing 72 times for 343 yards, an average of 4.8 yards per carry. Williams has also caught 23 passes for 129 yards.

His value has frequently extended beyond traditional running back duties.

Williams has returned 42 kickoffs for 955 yards, averaging 22.7 yards per return during his career.

That special-teams background could be especially valuable for a Lions team currently evaluating the bottom of its running back depth chart.

Williams Saw Action With Two Teams in 2025

Williams’ 2025 season included stops with the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns.

He appeared in seven games between the two teams, finishing with 10 carries for 36 yards and eight receptions for 55 yards. He also returned nine kicks for 212 yards.

Cleveland signed Williams off the Chargers’ practice squad in December, giving him an opportunity late in the season.

He now gets another opportunity in Detroit.

Why the Lions Made the Move

Detroit’s top running back combination of Jahmyr Gibbs and Pacheco is not in question.

The depth behind them is.

Pacheco has been sidelined with an MCL injury, while Vaki has dealt with a broken nose and eye injury. Small has also been battling an undisclosed injury.

Jacob Saylors, Kye Robichaux and Raheem Blackshear have been competing for opportunities further down the depth chart.

Adding Williams gives Detroit another experienced option who can contribute on special teams while the Lions work through those injuries.

It also gives Campbell another player to evaluate over the final two preseason games.

Bottom Line

The Lions are not standing still with their running back room banged up.

Detroit is signing veteran RB Trayveon Williams, adding a player with 75 games of NFL experience and extensive special-teams work.

Williams has never been a high-volume NFL runner, but that is not necessarily what Detroit needs from him.

The Lions need depth, availability and special-teams value.

Williams gives them all three as they continue working toward the final 53-man roster.