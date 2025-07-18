Detroit Lions Sign DB Tyson Russell

The Detroit Lions are adding another name to their training camp roster, signing rookie defensive back Tyson Russell following a strong workout, according to a report from Aaron Wilson. Russell, who played his college football at Vanderbilt, went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft but is now getting his NFL shot in Detroit.

TLDR:

Lions sign rookie DB Tyson Russell after successful workout

Russell went undrafted out of Vanderbilt

Faces long odds to crack the 53-man roster

Special teams performance could be key

College Background and Skill Set

Russell appeared in 49 games during his career at Vanderbilt, totaling 92 tackles, 8 pass deflections, and 1 interception. At 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds, he played with good technique and was often tasked with covering top SEC receivers. While not a flashy playmaker, he showed solid fundamentals and toughness throughout his college career.

His best season came in 2022, when he notched 32 tackles and a pass breakup while starting for the Commodores. Although his 2024 numbers dipped a bit, the Lions are clearly intrigued by his potential and work ethic.

An Uphill Battle Ahead

Make no mistake, the road to a roster spot will be steep. The Lions are loaded at cornerback and safety heading into camp, meaning Russell will need to stand out quickly to earn consideration for the 53-man roster. His most immediate path likely comes on special teams, where raw athleticism, effort, and coachability often determine who sticks.

Still, Detroit has found hidden gems in the past among undrafted players and fringe roster guys. Tyson Russell now has his opportunity. What he does with it could decide if he becomes more than just a camp body.