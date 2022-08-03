Detroit Lions sign USFL standout, waive running back Greg Bell

According to the Detroit Lions, they have signed free agent WR Maurice Alexander.

In a corresponding move, they have waived running back, Greg Bell.

#Lions have signed free agent WR Maurice Alexander and waived injured RB Greg Bell — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 3, 2022

Alexander recently played in the USFL for the Philadelphia Stars where he had 234 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. But where Alexander really stood out was as the Stars’ kick and punt returner as he was No. 1 in the USFL with a kick return average of 31.5 yards and No. 3 in the USFL with a 12.6 yards per punt return average.

Bell, who was injured earlier in camp is being released with a waived/injury designation. If he clears waivers, he would revert back to the Lions and placed on Injured Reserve.

From Dane Brugler of The Athletic:

Greg Bell was born in San Diego and starred at Bonita Vista High, rushing for 2,632 yards and 34 touchdowns as a senior. He went the junior college route after high school because of academics and then landed at Nebraska. Unhappy with his playing time, he transferred closer to home at San Diego State, but missed all of 2019 after a resistance band snapped and hit him in the eye. He battled a foot injury throughout 2020, but returned healthy with career-bests as a super senior in 2021. Bell doesn’t have breakaway speed, but he follows his blocks and is quick to clear holes. He is below average in two critical areas that lower his draft grade: ball security (fumbled six times in 2021) and third-down ability. He doesn’t have the foundation of a sturdy pass blocker and was rarely targeted as a receiver. Overall, Bell is a highly determined competitor with vision and cutting skills, but needs to prove his reliability, especially on passing downs, for an NFL team to trust him.

