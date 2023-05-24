Merch
Detroit Lions sign versatile OL Germain Ifedi on Day 1 of OTAs

By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions have made a move to strengthen their offensive line depth by signing Germain Ifedi, as reported by the NFL Network. Ifedi, a former first-round draft pick from Texas A&M in 2016, brings valuable experience and versatility to the team's offensive front.

Key Points

  • Ifedi joins the Lions to provide veteran depth to the offensive line.
  • With 102 games played and 83 starts in his seven-year career, Ifedi brings considerable experience to the team.
  • Ifedi has played at both right tackle and right guard positions throughout his career.

The Big Picture: Adding Experience and Competition

The signing of Germain Ifedi highlights the Lions' commitment to strengthening their offensive line. By bringing in a seasoned player like Ifedi, the team aims to enhance their depth and competition within the unit. With starters Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker solidifying the tackle positions, Ifedi will have the opportunity to compete for the backup tackle role.

Why it matters: Bolstering Offensive Line Depth

Having already established one of the best offensive lines in the NFL, the Lions recognize the importance of building a strong supporting cast. Ifedi's experience and versatility will not only contribute to the team's overall depth but also provide insurance in case of injuries or lineup adjustments.

