Detroit Lions sign WR Daurice Fountain

Following their loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game, the Detroit Lions season has come to an end. Now, the Lions have already shifted gears toward the 2024 season. On Tuesday, the Lions announced they had signed 11 players to futures reserve contracts, and a day later, they made it an even dozen as they signed wide receiver, Daurice Fountain.

Who is Daurice Fountain?

Beginning his NFL career as a fifth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, Fountain appeared in six games over three years with the team. Following his tenure with the Colts, he joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021, primarily serving on the practice squad. In 2022, he was signed to the Chicago Bears practice squad but did not make an appearance in any game.

