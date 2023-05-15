Merch
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions sign WR Dylan Drummond

By W.G. Brady
This past weekend, the Detroit Lions held a rookie minicamp, and they invited a group of unsigned players to try out for the team. One of the players to try out for the team was former Eastern Michigan wide receiver, Dylan Drummond. Well, Drummond must have made an impact on the Lions' coaching staff as the team has reportedly signed the youngster.

Key Points

  • The Lions held a rookie camp this past weekend
  • A plethora of players received an invite to try out for the team
  • Drummond apparently impressed the Lions coaching staff because the team has signed him to a contract

Drummond by the numbers

During his time at Eastern Michigan, Drummond had 183 catches for 2,028 yards and 14 touchdowns in 48 games. In his final season at EMU, he had 33 catches for 525 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games played.

Detroit Pistons to pursue Monty Williams
