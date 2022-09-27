Detroit Lions sign WR Josh Johnson, announce 2 other roster moves

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to bounce back from a tough loss to the Minnesota Vikings when they host the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field.

In advance of their Week 4 matchup vs. the Seahawks, the Lions have announced a trio of roster moves.

Just moments ago, the Lions announced the following three moves, including signing WR Josh Johnson.

-Signed LB Anthony Pittman from the Practice Squad to the Active Roster

-Signed WR Josh Johnson to the Practice Squad

-Placed S Tracy Walker on Reserve/Injured

From Dane Brugler:

A two-year starter at Tulsa, Johnson was a slot receiver in head coach Philip Montgomery’s offense. After starting his college career at Iowa State, he transferred to Tulsa and had a career year as a senior, leading the team in receiving and finishing third in the AAC in receiving yards. With his play speed, Johnson is able to close cushion and mix his gears, creating natural separation from coverage. However, he registered more drops than touchdown catches each season at Tulsa and needs to be more reliable at the catch point to stick. Overall, Johnson doesn’t have the physical traits or ball skills that will strike fear in the heart of defenses, but he is a promising route runner and can get open for his quarterback. He is a potential back-end-of-the-roster possession target.