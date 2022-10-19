Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill, make decision on DB Saivion Smith

This coming Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season.

Following their much-needed bye week, the Lions will look to get back in the win column after dropping four of their first five games of the season.

Detroit Lions sign WR Stanley Berryhill

On Wednesday, the Lions announced they have signed WR Stanley Berryhill to their practice squad.

Berryhill, who is 24, played his college ball at Arizona. During his senior season with the Wildcats, he caught 83 passes for 744 yards and a touchdown.

Detroit Lions make decision on DB Saivion Smith

During the Lions’ embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots, DB Saivion Smith suffered a scary injury that resulted in him being taken off the field in an ambulance.

Thankfully, Smith only suffered a concussion, but the severity of it was enough that the Lions have made the decision to place in on the Practice Squad/Injured list.