Report: Detroit Lions Sign LB Zach Cunningham

Just when it looked like the Detroit Lions’ linebacker room was set for OTAs, Brad Holmes pulled one more veteran off the shelf. Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Lions have signed Zach Cunningham, the tackling machine who most recently spent time on the Denver Broncos’ practice squad. It’s a low-risk, upside swing that gives Kelvin Sheppard an experienced option while Malcolm Rodriguez finishes up his ACL rehab.

A Quick Refresher on Zach Cunningham

Draft pedigree: Second-round pick (No. 57 overall) by Houston in 2017.

Second-round pick (No. 57 overall) by Houston in 2017. Peak production: NFL-leading 164 tackles in 2020 , plus seven TFLs and three sacks.

NFL-leading , plus seven TFLs and three sacks. Recent stops: Released by Houston in 2021, claimed by Tennessee, spent 2023 with Philadelphia (10 starts) and 2024 on Denver’s practice squad before a late-season promotion.

At 29, Cunningham has logged three 100-tackle seasons and started games for four franchises. The downside: his last extended defensive action came with the 2023 Eagles; last season he logged just 15 defensive snaps for Denver.

Why the Lions Made the Move

Insurance for Malcolm Rodriguez – Rodriguez tore his ACL in Week 17; his Week 1 status is still a question mark. Cunningham offers a plug-and-play early-down option if needed. Special-teams value – He played 41 teams snaps in two games for Denver. Coordinator Dave Fipp loves linebackers who can cover kicks without grumbling. Camp competition – Alex Anzalone, Jack Campbell, and Derrick Barnes are roster locks. Behind them, Cunningham joins Trevor Nowaske, Anthony Pittman, and Ezekiel Turner in a battle for at most two spots.

How Cunningham Fits Kelvin Sheppard’s Defense

Sheppard wants downhill thumpers who can spill runs wide and rally to flats in zone. Cunningham’s tape in Houston showed excellent block-shed ability and urgency to the ball. If he can regain 2020 quickness, he could pair nicely with Jack Campbell in two-linebacker sets while Barnes shifts to weak-side sub roles.

The Contract Guess

Terms weren’t immediately reported, but expect a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with little or no guaranteed money—classic Holmes insurance policy. If Cunningham flashes in camp, Detroit keeps him. If not, the cap hit is negligible.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions signing Zach Cunningham won’t shake Vegas Super Bowl odds, but it’s the kind of depth move contenders make: inexpensive, experienced, and logical given Rodriguez’s timeline. OTAs kick off this week; we’ll know quickly whether Cunningham is just a camp body or a legitimate 53-man challenger.