Detroit Lions Sign Zach Cunningham, Release Abraham Beauplan

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and waived second-year linebacker Abraham Beauplan.

Welcome to Detroit, Zach Cunningham

Cunningham, 30, enters his ninth NFL season after spending time with the Texans, Titans, Eagles and, most recently, the Broncos. A 2017 second-round pick out of Vanderbilt, he has compiled 709 total tackles, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 95 career games.

His most productive campaign came in 2020, when he led the league with 164 tackles (106 solo) while playing for Houston. Last season, Cunningham appeared in seven games for Denver and recorded four tackles.

Cunningham joins a linebacking corps that already features 2024 first-round pick Jack Campbell, veteran Alex Anzalone and third-year defender Malcolm Rodriguez. The move gives new defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard an experienced option as Detroit prepares for its June minicamp.

Beauplan moves on after brief stint

Beauplan, 25, originally signed with Detroit on Aug. 11, 2024. After spending most of last season on the practice squad, he was promoted for three regular-season games, logging 46 special-teams snaps.

Tuesday’s transaction leaves the Lions with seven linebackers on the 90-man roster as general manager Brad Holmes continues to balance youthful upside with proven experience ahead of training camp.