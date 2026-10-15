Detroit Lions Signing Veteran Wide Receiver After Working Out Two Players

The Detroit Lions are reportedly adding some much-needed help to their special teams unit following the season-ending injury to Tom Kennedy.

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According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, the Lions worked out two wide receivers Thursday, DeAndre Carter and Steven Sims. NFL insider Tom Pelissero has reported that Detroit is signing Carter, a veteran return specialist with extensive NFL experience.

The move comes just days after Kennedy suffered a serious knee injury during Detroit’s 45-21 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

DeAndre Carter Brings Plenty of Return Experience

Carter, 33, has played in 111 NFL games with multiple teams, including the Houston Texans, Washington Commanders, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago Bears, and Cleveland Browns.

During his career, Carter has recorded 117 receptions for 1,331 yards and six touchdowns. However, his biggest contributions have come on special teams, where he has accumulated 3,399 kickoff return yards and 1,508 punt return yards, according to his career statistics.

His experience makes him a logical replacement for Kennedy, who will miss the remainder of the season after suffering an MCL injury.

Earlier this week, we reported that Dan Campbell confirmed the Lions would explore outside options to fill the vacancy. We also examined Lawrence Keys as a possible internal replacement, but Detroit now appears ready to add a proven NFL veteran.

With the Lions enjoying their bye week, Carter will have additional time to get familiar with Detroit’s special teams system before the October 25 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The signing has been reported but has not yet been formally announced by the team.