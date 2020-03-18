Detroit Lions signing ex-Patriots NT Danny Shelton

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Detroit Lions are signing former New England Patriots NT Danny Shelton to a 2-year, $8 million deal.

Shelton, who is 26, was originally selected by the Cleveland Browns in the first round of 2015 NFL Draft.

In 75 career games (59 starts), Shelton 210 tackles and 4.5 sacks.