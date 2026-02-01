6 Detroit Lions Make ESPN’s Top-100 MVP List for 2025

If you needed a reminder that the Detroit Lions’ window is still wide open, ESPN just delivered one.

Last week, released his list of the top 100 MVP candidates from the 2025 NFL season, ranking the players who had the biggest impact across the league. While the actual MVP race has been narrowed down to five finalists, Walder’s list offers a broader look at who truly drove success this past season.

For Lions fans, the takeaway is pretty simple: Detroit’s core is loaded.

Six Lions Earn MVP Consideration

Walder included six Detroit Lions on his top-100 list, and five of them cracked the top 50. That kind of representation puts Detroit among the NFL’s elite in terms of high-end talent.

Here’s where each Lion landed:

Amon-Ra St. Brown (WR) — No. 17

— No. 17 Aidan Hutchinson (EDGE) — No. 22

— No. 22 Penei Sewell (RT) — No. 28

— No. 28 Jared Goff (QB) — No. 33

— No. 33 Jack Campbell (LB) — No. 50

— No. 50 Jahmyr Gibbs (RB) — No. 64

That list alone tells the story of how Detroit is built: elite trench play, star skill-position talent, and a quarterback steady enough to keep everything humming.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Leads the Way

It’s no surprise that Amon-Ra St. Brown came in as Detroit’s highest-ranked player. At No. 17 overall, he once again proved he’s one of the most reliable and productive wide receivers in football. Week after week, St. Brown was the engine of the offense, making difficult catches, extending drives, and setting the tone with his physical style.

Hutchinson and Sewell Represent the Foundation

Right behind him were two players who embody the Lions’ identity.

Aidan Hutchinson at No. 22 continues to establish himself as one of the league’s most disruptive edge rushers, while Penei Sewell at No. 28 remains the gold standard at right tackle. When your defensive anchor and offensive cornerstone are both viewed as MVP-level contributors, you’re doing something right.

Goff, Campbell, and Gibbs Round Out the Core

Jared Goff landing at No. 33 reflects the respect he’s earned league-wide. He may not always dominate headlines, but his consistency and command of the offense remain critical to Detroit’s success.

Jack Campbell, checking in at No. 50, represents the next wave of Lions leadership on defense. His presence in the top 50 speaks volumes about how quickly he’s become a centerpiece in the middle of the field.

And then there’s Jahmyr Gibbs at No. 64. While running backs rarely crack MVP conversations, Gibbs’ explosiveness and versatility made him one of the most dangerous weapons in the league, even in a crowded offensive ecosystem.

The Bigger Picture for Detroit

This list isn’t about trophies — it’s about validation.

Six Lions earning MVP consideration reinforces what fans already know: Detroit isn’t built around one star. It’s built around a deep, balanced core capable of sustaining success year after year.

The championship window is still open. And ESPN just backed that up with numbers.

For a franchise that spent decades searching for relevance, seeing this many Lions in an MVP conversation — even an extended one — is a sign of how far Detroit has come… and how high the ceiling still is.