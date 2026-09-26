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NFL Hits Six Lions Players With Fines After Bills Game

Detroit Lions players fined by NFL
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The NFL’s fine sheet from Detroit’s loss to the Buffalo Bills is not pretty.

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Six Lions players — Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Lacy, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Devin White and Jameson Williams — were fined for actions during the game. In all, Detroit’s listed fines add up to $130,960.

St. Brown was hit the hardest, drawing four separate $14,926 fines for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts. That adds up to $59,704 for the Lions receiver alone.

PlayerViolationFine
Jahmyr GibbsIllegal celebrations and vulgar acts$14,926
Tyler LacyFacemask$7,315
Penei SewellIllegal celebrations and vulgar acts$14,926
Amon-Ra St. BrownFour illegal-celebration/vulgar-act violations$59,704
Devin WhiteFacemask$7,222
Jameson WilliamsTaunting; illegal celebration/vulgar act$26,867
Amon-Ra St. Brown Lions Detroit Lions ESPN Power Rankings Drew Petzing Amon-Ra St. Brown Amon-Ra St. Brown calls out Ben Johnson Detroit Lions players fined by NFL

The Bills game got expensive in a hurry

The St. Brown fines explain the confusion around his viral touchdown celebration. He had already clarified that he was fined for multiple separate actions, not just one moment in the game.

Williams was also fined twice: $11,941 for taunting and $14,926 for an illegal celebration/vulgar act. Sewell and Gibbs each received the same $14,926 penalty tied to celebrations.

Detroit’s official transaction page has been busy as the team adjusts its roster heading into Sunday, including the recent elevation of Jalen Mills. The fine sheet adds another unwanted footnote to a frustrating night in Buffalo.

Now the Lions turn toward the Jets

Fines do not affect Sunday’s availability, but discipline remains a clear issue for a Lions team coming off an 18-penalty performance against Buffalo.

Detroit has already dealt with significant injury adversity, including Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury and the continued absences of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

The Lions host the Jets on Sunday at Ford Field. They will need their energy and personality — just a little less of the kind that comes with a letter from the NFL.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale has been a writer for Detroit Sports Nation since 2015, covering the teams and stories that matter most to sports fans across Michigan. A passionate University of Michigan supporter, Don is also a devoted fan of the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Pistons, and Red Wings. His deep connection to Detroit sports and years of experience covering the local sports scene bring a knowledgeable, fan-focused perspective to his work.
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