NFL Hits Six Lions Players With Fines After Bills Game

The NFL’s fine sheet from Detroit’s loss to the Buffalo Bills is not pretty.

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Six Lions players — Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Lacy, Penei Sewell, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Devin White and Jameson Williams — were fined for actions during the game. In all, Detroit’s listed fines add up to $130,960.

St. Brown was hit the hardest, drawing four separate $14,926 fines for illegal celebrations and vulgar acts. That adds up to $59,704 for the Lions receiver alone.

Player Violation Fine Jahmyr Gibbs Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts $14,926 Tyler Lacy Facemask $7,315 Penei Sewell Illegal celebrations and vulgar acts $14,926 Amon-Ra St. Brown Four illegal-celebration/vulgar-act violations $59,704 Devin White Facemask $7,222 Jameson Williams Taunting; illegal celebration/vulgar act $26,867

The Bills game got expensive in a hurry

The St. Brown fines explain the confusion around his viral touchdown celebration. He had already clarified that he was fined for multiple separate actions, not just one moment in the game.

Williams was also fined twice: $11,941 for taunting and $14,926 for an illegal celebration/vulgar act. Sewell and Gibbs each received the same $14,926 penalty tied to celebrations.

Detroit’s official transaction page has been busy as the team adjusts its roster heading into Sunday, including the recent elevation of Jalen Mills. The fine sheet adds another unwanted footnote to a frustrating night in Buffalo.

Now the Lions turn toward the Jets

Fines do not affect Sunday’s availability, but discipline remains a clear issue for a Lions team coming off an 18-penalty performance against Buffalo.

Detroit has already dealt with significant injury adversity, including Avonte Maddox’s season-ending foot injury and the continued absences of Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph.

The Lions host the Jets on Sunday at Ford Field. They will need their energy and personality — just a little less of the kind that comes with a letter from the NFL.