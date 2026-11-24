The Detroit Lions simply cannot catch a break when it comes to injuries on the defensive side of the football. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell revealed that rookie defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard will miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a knee injury that requires surgery.

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Skyler Gill-Howard Injury Requires Surgery

Gill-Howard suffered the injury during Sunday’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rookie was subsequently listed as a nonparticipant on the Lions’ initial Thanksgiving week injury report.

Unfortunately, Campbell’s Tuesday update confirmed the worst-case scenario for Gill-Howard. As also reported by Pro Football Talk, the young defensive tackle’s season is officially over.

Detroit Lions’ Defensive Injury Problems Continue

The loss of Gill-Howard represents another blow to a Detroit defensive front that is already dealing with the season-ending injury to Aidan Hutchinson. While Gill-Howard may not be one of Detroit’s biggest names, losing another defensive lineman certainly doesn’t help the team’s depth heading into the stretch run.

The Lions will host the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field, with both teams entering the matchup with 8-2 records. Detroit’s defensive depth will continue to be tested as the team looks to make another postseason run.

Here’s hoping Gill-Howard undergoes successful surgery and makes a full recovery. The talented young defensive tackle will now turn his attention toward getting healthy for the 2027 season.