Detroit Lions skyrocket in latest NFL Power Rankings

Week 2 is in the books and following their impressive 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit Lions are starting to gain some traction when it comes to the NFL Power Rankings.

Here are where the Lions currently rank according to various websites:

ESPN

20. Detroit Lions (1-1)

Week 2 ranking: 27

Biggest early adjustment: Improvement from the secondary

Detroit’s secondary has some “work to do” to get more disciplined, according to head coach Dan Campbell. Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been solid while coming back from an Achilles injury, but the unit is still working on not getting beat on deep balls, which have been an issue in Weeks 1 and 2 against Philadelphia and Washington. Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards — including a 55-yard catch — against the Lions in the opener. — Eric Woodyard

NFL.com

16. Detroit Lions (1-1)