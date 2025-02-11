Detroit Lions Slip in Way-Too-Early 2025 NFL Power Rankings

The 2024 NFL season is officially a wrap, and unfortunately, our Detroit Lions did not reach their ultimate goal of winning the Super Bowl. Instead, the Lions (and their fans) are left thinking about what could have been and what the future holds.

Following Sunday's Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles DOMINATE the Kansas City Chiefs, different sites, including The Athletic, started releasing their way-too-early 2025 NFL Power Rankings.

Heading into the 2024 NFL Playoffs, The Athletic had the Detroit Lions as the No. 1 ranked team in football. Now, following the playoffs, they have the Lions as the No. 4 ranked team in their way-too-early 2025 NFL Power Rankings.

“Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are gone, to the Bears and the Jets, respectively. In their place, Dan Campbell has hired John Morton to run the offense and promoted Kelvin Sheppard to run the defense. Detroit has won 27 games in the last two regular seasons combined, but this transition will be one of the toughest tests of Campbell’s tenure, which enters Year 5 next season.”

The Detroit Lions finished the 2024 season with a 15-2 record, and there is no question about it that they will be one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl next season. But, as they found out, being the favorite to win, and winning, are two completely different things.