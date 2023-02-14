Detroit Lions snag quarterback in 3rd Round of 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated events of the year, with teams eagerly seeking to secure their future stars. The Detroit Lions, who have five picks in the top 100, are one of the franchises looking to rebuild from the ground up. In this three-round mock draft from Chad Reuter of NFL.com, the Lions have some interesting selections, including a quarterback pick in the third round. So buckle up, folks, because this year's draft promises to be full of surprises and excitement.

Detroit Lions have two picks in first round

Thanks to the Matthew Stafford trade, Detroit has the No. 6 overall pick in the first round, to go along with the No. 18 overall pick, which they earned after finishing the 2022 season with a 9-8 record. As you can see below, Reuter has Brad Holmes selecting a cornerback at No. 6 and a tight end (yuck) at No. 18.

- Advertisement -

Via NFL.com

Round 1 (Pick 6) – CB Christian Gonzalez (Oregon)

Usually there's a cornerback who takes a big leap (figuratively and literally) at the NFL Scout Combine — my guess is that's Gonzalez this year. The Oregon defender's size (6-2, 201) and athleticism will likely impress scouts, who, if they haven't devoured it already, will then turn to the tape where they'll see aggressive play and very good ball skills. Gonzalez could help alleviate some of the pressure on the Lions' previous top-10 corner selection, Jeff Okudah.

Round 1 (Pick 18) – TE Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

Mayer might end up as the second tight end off the board because he is not as quick-twitch as Dalton Kincaid and others at his position. The Lions happily select the Notre Dame standout, though, as his reliability as a pass-catcher and tenacious blocking remind me of Ravens star Mark Andrews.

Visit our 2023 Detroit Lions Draft Central Page! - Advertisement - We have compiled the ultimate resource for the 2023 NFL Draft! From our Complete Guide to a Winning Draft to all our Mock Drafts and Prospect Profiles, you can find it all – Click the button to head there now! Visit Draft Central

Round 2 and Round 3

In addition to their two picks in the first round, Detroit also has three more picks total in rounds two and three. Reuter believes the Lions will land Penei Sewell's brother Noah at No. 48, former Michigan RB Zach Charbonnet at No. 55, and then they select QB Tanner McKee out of Stanford at No. 81.

- Advertisement -

Round 2 (Pick 48) – LB Noah Sewell (Oregon)

Round 2 (Pick 55) – RB Zach Charbonnet (UCLA)

Round 3 (Pick 81) – QB Tanner McKee (Stanford)

Here is some video of McKee for you to check out.