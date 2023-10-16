Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions snap counts from Week 6 win over Buccaneers

Ladies and gents, our Detroit Lions are 5-1! On Sunday, the Lions went into Raymond James Stadium and walked away with a decisive 20-6 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Once again, the Lions' defense was absolutely amazing, as Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers were unable to do anything at all in terms of moving the football. Let's take a look at the Lions' snap counts from their Week 6 win over the Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions Snap Counts

Quarterback

  • Jared Goff: (70) 100%

Running Backs

  • Craig Reynolds: (43) 61%
  • David Montgomery: (18) 26%
  • Devine Ozigbo: (6) 9%

Wide Receivers

  • Amon-Ra St. Brown: (64) 91%
  • Josh Reynolds: (57) 81%
  • Marvin Jones: (20) 29%
  • Jameson Williams: (16) 23% 
  • Kalif Raymond: (15) 21%
  • Antoine Green: (4) 6%

Tight Ends

  • Sam LaPorta: (58) 83% 
  • Brock Wright: (43) 61%
  • Darrell Daniels: (2) 3%

Offensive Line

  • Graham Glasgow: (70) 100%
  • Kayode Awosika: (70) 100%
  • Penei Sewell: (70) 100%
  • Frank Ragnow: (70) 100%
  • Taylor Decker: (70) 100%
  • Dan Skipper: (4) 6%
  • Colby Sorsdal: 5 special teams snaps
  • Halapoulivaati Vaitai: 5 special teams snaps

Defensive Line

  • Aidan Hutchinson: (50) 89%
  • John Cominsky: (42) 75%
  • Alim McNeill: (39) 70%
  • Benito Jones: (23) 41%
  • Charles Harris: (18) 32%
  • Julian Okwara: (15) 27%
  • Isaiah Buggs: (17) 30%
  • Levi Onwuzurike: (11) 20%
  • Romeo Okwara: (9) 16%

Linebackers

  • Alex Anzalone: (56) 100%
  • Derrick Barnes: (44) 79%
  • Jack Campbell: (29) 52%
  • Anthony Pittman: 19 special teams snaps
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin: 19 special teams snaps
  • Malcolm Rodriguez: 17 special teams snaps

Cornerbacks

  • Cameron Sutton: (56) 100%
  • Jerry Jacobs: (56) 100%
  • Will Harris: (39) 70% 
  • Khalil Dorsey: 19 special teams snaps
  • Chase Lucas: 19 special teams snaps

