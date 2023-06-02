Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Detroit Lions snubbed in Pro Football Focus CB rankings

By W.G. Brady
0
0

The highly anticipated (#Sarcasm) cornerback rankings for the 2023 NFL season have been released by Pro Football Focus, and it's not good news for the Detroit Lions. Despite making significant moves during the offseason to solidify their secondary, not a single player from the Lions made the cut among the top cornerbacks in the league, according to Pro Football Focus.

Detroit Lions Todd McShay 2023 NFL Draft Germany Chiefs Dave Birkett Bobby Wagner NFLPA Report Card NFL Scouting Combine Detroit Lions free agency 2023 NFL Mock Draft Detroit Lions cap space C.J. Moore 2023 NFC North Odds Brodric Martin Rick Spielman Germain Ifedi Pro Football Focus

The Detroit Lions' Defensive Reinforcements

During the offseason, the Lions were determined to address their cornerback position and brought in talented players to bolster their secondary. The signings of Cam Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson were expected to inject much-needed talent and depth into the Lions' defensive backfield. However, Pro Football Focus has seemingly overlooked their contributions and failed to include any of these players in their list of the top 32 cornerbacks in the NFL for the upcoming season.

- Advertisement -

A Surprising Omission

The exclusion of the Lions' newly acquired cornerbacks raises eyebrows and sparks debate among fans and analysts alike. While rankings are subjective and can vary from one source to another, it's hard to ignore the impact these players could potentially have on the Lions' defense. Cam Sutton, known for his versatility and playmaking ability, was expected to provide a significant boost to the Lions' secondary. Emmanuel Moseley, with his solid coverage skills, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson, renowned for his physicality and leadership, were anticipated to be key contributors to the Lions. However, Pro Football Focus seems to have a different perspective.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson Detroit Lions Eagles LeBron James Kansas City Chiefs

Seeking Validation on the Field

While the Pro Football Focus rankings may have disregarded the Lions' cornerbacks, the true test lies on the field. The Lions' defensive coordinator and coaching staff have placed their trust in these players, believing they have the talent and potential to make an impact. It will be interesting to see how these players respond to the perceived snub and use it as motivation to prove their worth on Sundays.

Embracing the Underdog Mentality

The Lions' cornerbacks now find themselves in the position of being overlooked and underrated. This could fuel their determination to prove the critics wrong and exceed expectations. The absence of their names on the Pro Football Focus rankings could serve as a rallying cry for the Lions' defense, igniting a collective desire to showcase their skills and emerge as a formidable unit.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Detroit Lions S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s contract incentives released
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Lions NotesW.G. Brady -

Detroit Lions S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson’s contract incentives released

Find out how Chauncey Gardner-Johnson can make an additional $1.5 million in 2023 with the Detroit Lions.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.