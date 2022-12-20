Detroit Lions soar in Week 16 NFL Power Rankings

The Lions are now 7-7 on the season

After getting off to a 1-6 start to their 2022 season, the Detroit Lions have ranked among the bottom two teams in the NFL Power Rankings. Now, after flipping the script, the Lions have skyrocketed in just about every NFL Power Ranking list you can find. According to Bo Wulf of The Athletic, the Lions are now one of the Top 10 teams in the entire NFL. Folks, how high can this Lions team go?

Where do the Detroit Lions rank in the latest NFL Power rankings?

So, how high do the Lions rank in the Week 16 NFL Power Rankings?

Well, according to Bo Wulf, the Lions are now the No. 8 in the lastest rankings.

Featured Videos



Via The Athletic:

(Last week: 10)

Final three games: at Carolina, vs. Chicago, at Green Bay

There won’t be any kneecaps left in the Detroit metro area if Dan Campbell’s Lions are able to pull off this rally to the playoffs. After Jared Goff hit Brock Wright — a real high-water mark season for Brocks leaguewide — for a 51-yard game-winning touchdown to beat the Jets, Detroit has a 57.6 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Mock’s projections. Its schedule the rest of the way looks there for the taking, but there isn’t a Lions fan alive who feels comfortable. And if they don’t pull it off, well, there might not be any Lions fans alive.

Nation, how high would you rank the Lions?