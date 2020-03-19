44 F
Detroit
Thursday, March 19, 2020
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions source says Darius Slay was a ‘major cancer’

By Arnold Powell


Arnold Powell

In case you have not been following along, the divorce between Darius Slay and the Detroit Lions (specifically with head coach Matt Patricia) is starting to get extremely messy.

After being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, Slay has been extremely vocal about his lack of respect for Patricia. Slay told Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press that he does not respect Patricia mostly because of one incident.

If you missed that, please click on the link below:

Former Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay reveals why he does not respect Matt Patricia

But is it possible that Slay was actually the problem?

Well, according to one Detroit Lions source who did not want to be named, Slay absolutely was a problem in the Lions locker room. In fact, the source, who spoke to Birkett, said Slay was a “major cancer.”

From Detroit Free Press:

One Lions source, who spoke to the Free Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said he considered Slay “a major cancer” and that “he would sit in meetings and not pay attention” then “go into the locker room and tell other players how the coaches are full of shit.”

Slay says those things probably would not have happened had Patricia not disrespected him in front of the entire team.

“They probably got a different side of me if he ain’t say what he said,” Slay said. “How he approach me, I approach him, so I approach him different. If he wasn’t coaching me, I don’t want to hear too much on what you got to say. So if you’re not trying to help me build my game up to help me become a better player for this team, I don’t want to hear it. I don’t need you really asking me about how my family’s doing. I don’t really need you to ask me what my kids and stuff. I don’t want that because you done disrespected me and I ain’t really trying to hear it.”

–Quotes courtesy of Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press–

SourceDave Birkett
ViaDetroit Free Press
Previous articleDetroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia responds to Darius Slay’s recent comments

Comments

