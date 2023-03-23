Detroit Lions special teams ace Josh Woods finds new home

The Arizona Cardinals announced on Thursday evening that they have signed former Detroit Lions linebacker and special teams ace Josh Woods to a one-year contract. Woods played for the Lions last season, appearing in all 17 games mainly on special teams. He was a team captain for the Lions and tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 special teams solo tackles.

Key Points:

The Arizona Cardinals have signed linebacker Josh Woods to a one-year contract

Woods played for the Lions last season and appeared in all 17 games

Woods was mainly used on special teams, playing 322 special teams snaps and only 10 on defense

Woods was a team captain for the Lions last year thanks to his special teams work

Woods tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 special teams solo tackles

Big Picture: Cardinals' gain of Josh Woods is Detroit Lions' loss

The Cardinals have added a key piece to their special teams unit with the signing of Josh Woods, while the Lions lose a team captain and an outstanding special teams contributor. Woods brings versatility and experience to the Cardinals, having played for both the Bears and the Lions before joining the Cardinals. His special teams skills and leadership were recognized last year when he was named a team captain for the Lions. With the addition of Woods, the Cardinals are looking to build on their already strong special teams unit.

Woods by the Numbers

322 special teams snaps played by Woods last season

Only 10 defensive snaps played by Woods last season

113 defensive snaps played by Woods in 12 games with Detroit in 2021

Tied for fifth in the NFL with 10 special teams solo tackles last season

Played in all 17 games for the Detroit Lions last season

Woods' statistics highlight his value as a special teams player. Despite only playing 10 defensive snaps last season, Woods made a significant impact on special teams with 322 snaps played and 10 solo tackles, tying him for fifth in the NFL. His ability to contribute on special teams and defense makes him a valuable asset to any team.

Bottom Line – Who replaces Woods on the Lions Roster?

With Woods officially gone from the Detroit Lions, they will have to find his replacement, and they may have already done so as they are reportedly bringing back Jalen Reeves-Maybin, who is also a solid special teams player.