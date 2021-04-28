Detroit Lions spell top prospects name incorrectly

Sharing is caring!

If it was up to me, there would be no chance that the Detroit Lions will select CB Patrick Surtain II when they are on the clock with the No. 7 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But if they Lions do somehow end up taking Surtain II at any point in the draft, the hope is that they can spell his name correctly.

Why do I say this, you may ask?

Well, on Wednesday, the Lions tweeted out an NFL Draft game (if you want to call it that) and they managed to misspell his last name.

Check it out.

Now, this is just a minor typo but at least it gave us something to write that is not a mock draft!