Detroit Lions Land ABSOLUTE STUD Following Proposed NFL Draft Trade

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about the Detroit Lions under this regime, it’s this: when they believe in a player, they don’t hesitate.

A recent hypothetical from Matt Verderame has Detroit doing exactly that: moving up the board and coming away with one of the most intriguing offensive linemen in the 2026 class: Spencer Fano.

And when you dig into the details, it feels like more than just a fun scenario.

It feels realistic.

The Trade That Signals Intent

In this projection, Detroit jumps from No. 17 to No. 11 in a deal with the Miami Dolphins, packaging a second-round pick to make it happen.

That’s not a small move.

That’s the kind of trade you make when you believe you’re landing a foundational piece, not just another body to compete in camp.

And given where the Lions are right now, that approach tracks.

The Offensive Line Shift Is Real

Let’s not overthink it, the Lions are in transition up front.

Taylor Decker is gone, and Dan Campbell has already opened the door to a major adjustment by suggesting Penei Sewell could move to left tackle.

That one decision creates a domino effect.

If Sewell shifts, the right side becomes a priority. If he doesn’t, the blindside becomes the biggest need on the roster.

Either way, Detroit needs a tackle who can step in and play early.

That’s where Fano comes in.

Why Spencer Fano Keeps Coming Up

Fano isn’t just another name climbing draft boards, he’s the type of player who fits what Detroit has been building from Day 1.

At Utah Utes football, he established himself as one of the most dependable linemen in the country, earning major accolades and anchoring the right side of the offensive line.

But what really stands out is how he plays.

There’s urgency. There’s edge. And there’s a level of athleticism that allows him to recover when things aren’t perfect.

He’s not just surviving reps, he’s competing through them.

The Scouting Report Says It All

Here’s how Dane Brugler of The Athletic summed him up:

“A three-year starter at Utah, Fano played right tackle in former offensive coordinator Jason Beck’s RPO-based spread scheme (also lined up as a jumbo tight end in unbalanced sets). After becoming an immediate starter at left tackle as a true freshman, he moved to his more natural right tackle spot the past two seasons and became just the fifth unanimous All-American in school history (and the first on offense). He also became the first Utah player to win the Outland Trophy and was the second of Polynesian descent to win the honor (Sewell was the first). An impressive athlete for the position, Fano is quick out of his stance in pass protection and has the bend, balance and sudden hands to neutralize different types of rushers. When Utah needed a yard, it ran behind No. 55 and his efficient footwork and hips — particularly on power-play skip-pulls, where he could fit up defenders and take them for a ride. Though he plays like someone just pissed in his Cheerios, he doesn’t have overwhelming power to manhandle NFL size, and his undeveloped anchor could be an issue early in his career. Overall, Fano has the feet, demeanor and recovery balance of a starting NFL tackle. He also has a knack for losing slowly, despite possessing average length and core strength. He has the talent to be an immediate NFL starter at right tackle or guard.”

That last line is the key.

Immediate starter.

A Brad Holmes Type of Move

This is where the dots start connecting.

Brad Holmes has built this roster with intention. He values toughness. He values versatility. And he values players who can grow into long-term roles.

Fano checks all three boxes.

He gives Detroit options. He gives them flexibility. And most importantly, he gives them a player who can step into a starting role while still having room to improve.

That’s exactly the sweet spot this front office loves.

The Bottom Line

The Lions don’t need to rebuild their offensive line, but they do need to retool it.

And sometimes, that requires being aggressive.

In this scenario, Detroit doesn’t sit back and hope the right player falls. They go get him.

They move up. They target a need. And they land a player who could anchor the line for years to come.

If this is how draft night unfolds, it won’t just be a smart move.

It’ll be a statement.