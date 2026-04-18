Detroit Lions Trade Up, Land Wingman for Penei Sewell in 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Detroit Lions aren’t sitting back in this latest mock draft from NFL.com’s Chad Reuter; they’re going and getting their guy.

In a projected move, Detroit trades up from No. 17 to No. 13 in a deal with the Los Angeles Rams (via a pick originally owned by the Atlanta Falcons) to select Spencer Fano.

The Trade Details

To move up four spots, the Lions send:

Pick No. 157 (2026 fifth-rounder)

A 2027 third-round pick

It’s a price Detroit has shown it’s willing to pay before, especially when targeting a foundational piece in the trenches.

A Perfect Fit Next to Sewell

Fano isn’t just another offensive lineman, he’s viewed as a potential long-term answer on the right side.

That’s where things get interesting.

With Penei Sewell already established as one of the league’s elite tackles, this move could allow Detroit to reshape its offensive line moving forward.

The scenario?

Fano steps in at right tackle

Sewell shifts to left tackle following the departure of Taylor Decker

It’s a bold vision, but one that fits how the Lions think about building in the trenches.

Why Detroit Makes This Move

This isn’t about filling a short-term hole.

It’s about securing a long-term cornerstone.

Detroit has consistently prioritized the offensive line under Brad Holmes, and this move would continue that trend by adding another young, high-upside player to the mix.

Even if Fano isn’t a finished product, the Lions have shown they’re comfortable betting on traits and development, just like they did with Sewell.

The Bottom Line

Trading up isn’t something Detroit does lightly.

But when they believe in a player, they don’t hesitate.

If this mock scenario played out, the Lions wouldn’t just be adding protection; they’d be pairing Penei Sewell with a potential long-term running mate.

And that’s how you build an offensive line that lasts for years.