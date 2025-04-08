Detroit Lions Stack Defense, Draft Iowa Tight End in 7-Round NFL Mock

The Detroit Lions hammer the defensive side of the ball and add a familiar Hawkeye tight end in a new 7-round 2025 NFL mock draft by CBS Sports. See who’s joining Aidan Hutchinson and Sam LaPorta.

If CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso is right, the Detroit Lions are about to double down on their identity — and then some.

In his latest full 7-round 2025 NFL Mock Draft, Trapasso has the Lions going heavy on defense early, while also adding yet another tight end from, you guessed it, Iowa.

Defense, Defense… and More Defense

Trapasso clearly sees Detroit’s top priority in this draft being the defensive side of the ball. Here’s a look at how he sees it playing out:

  • Round 1 (No. 28): Nic Scourton, EDGE, Texas A&M
  • Round 2: Tate Ratledge, IOL, Georgia
  • Round 3: JT Tuimoloau, EDGE, Ohio State
  • Round 4: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina
  • Round 6: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers
  • Round 7: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa
  • Round 7: Isaiah Neyor, WR, Nebraska

Scourton and Tuimoloau would add serious juice to a pass rush that still needs more support alongside Aidan Hutchinson. Ratledge is a plug-and-play guard who could challenge for a starting spot, and Knight and Hamilton would beef up depth in the front seven — areas Brad Holmes has never been shy about investing in.

More Tight End Love from Iowa

In Round 7, Trapasso has the Lions selecting Luke Lachey, a physical tight end from Iowa with a similar gritty skill set to what Dan Campbell loves. Lachey missed time in 2024 due to injury, but he’s a capable blocker and has flashed strong hands in the passing game.

That would make three Hawkeye tight ends drafted by Detroit in the last seven cycles, joining T.J. Hockenson (2019) and Sam LaPorta (2023). You could say the Lions are building a direct pipeline from Iowa City to Allen Park.

Wrapping It Up with a Wide Receiver

With their second pick in the seventh round, Trapasso sends the Lions Isaiah Neyor, a wide receiver from Nebraska. At 6-foot-4, 218 lbs, Neyor brings size to the table — something the Lions could use behind their speed guys like Jameson Williams.

The Bottom Line

This mock draft leans hard into what Dan Campbell has always preached: physicality, versatility, and toughness in the trenches. With most picks reinforcing the defense and a cherry-on-top tight end from Tight End U (aka Iowa), it’s a draft that checks a lot of Detroit boxes.

What do you think — would you be happy with this haul? Or do you want to see the Lions go for a little more offensive firepower?

