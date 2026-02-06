Detroit Lions Star Snubbed at NFL Honors

The Detroit Lions walked into the 2025 NFL Honors with legitimate hopes of hearing their name called. Instead, they walked out empty-handed, and the most glaring omission of the night was Penei Sewell not winning Protector of the Year.

Let’s be blunt: this one was hard to justify.

Sewell was nominated for the inaugural Protector of the Year award, an honor meant to recognize the NFL’s best offensive lineman. By just about every measurable standard, Sewell wasn’t just good in 2025 — he was the best.

According to PFF, Sewell finished with a 95.2 overall grade, ranking first among all tackles. His 96.8 run-blocking grade also ranked first, while allowing just two sacks all season on nearly 1,000 offensive snaps. He committed only two penalties, consistently erased elite pass rushers, and was the foundation of Detroit’s offense.

And yet, the award went to Bears guard Joe Thuney.

Thuney is an excellent player. No one disputes that. But this wasn’t a “close call” situation — Sewell’s season stood apart. He wasn’t just dominant; he was dominant in ways that directly impacted wins, game plans, and defensive alignments. Teams schemed away from him. That’s the definition of elite.

What made the snub sting even more is that the Lions were already having a rough night. Detroit had nominees in three different categories and didn’t take home a single award. Sewell’s loss was the one that felt the most indefensible, especially given that this was the first-ever version of the award, a chance to set the standard.

Instead, the standard was missed.

The good news for the Lions? Awards don’t block edge rushers. Sewell will line up in 2026 as one of the most respected players in the league, hardware or not. Still, nights like this are frustrating, especially when excellence doesn’t get recognized.

Penei Sewell wasn’t just snubbed.

He was overlooked.