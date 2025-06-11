2 Detroit Lions Stars Among Leading Merchandise Sellers in NFL

The NFL Players Association released its annual top 10 list of player merchandise sales for the 2025 season, and the Detroit Lions aren’t just making waves on the field—they’re moving serious product off it. Two of the franchise’s most recognizable faces, Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown, landed among the top-selling NFL stars in licensed merchandise last season.

Let’s be clear—this is not just about jerseys. The NFLPA licensing program covers everything from apparel and collectibles to trading cards, bobbleheads, and even video game avatars. And when fans across the country are buying Lions gear at this rate, it says something about where this team—and its stars—stand in the national spotlight.

Aidan Hutchinson: Motor City’s Fearless Face of the Franchise

Aidan Hutchinson, the Lions’ homegrown edge rusher and former No. 2 overall pick, continues to cement his place as one of the NFL’s most popular defenders. With his blue-collar mentality and relentless motor, Hutchinson has quickly become a fan favorite—not just in Michigan, but nationwide.

Hutchinson finished seventh overall in merchandise sales league-wide, making him the top-selling defensive lineman on the list. That’s no small feat in a league where offensive stars dominate headlines and store shelves.

From t-shirts to Funko Pop figures, Hutchinson’s likeness is flying off shelves—and with good reason. Coming off a 2024 season where he was on his way to a DPOY award before suffering a devastating injury, fans are buying into more than just hype. They’re backing one of the league’s most disruptive pass rushers.

Amon-Ra St. Brown: From Sun God to Superstar

Right behind Hutchinson in jersey sales is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who checks in at eighth overall. If Hutchinson is the face of the defense, then St. Brown is undoubtedly the soul of the offense.

St. Brown had a career year in 2024, hauling in 115 receptions for 1,263 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s as reliable as sunrise—and that nickname, “Sun God,” has become one of the most marketable monikers in the NFL.

With a new contract and rising national recognition, St. Brown’s branded gear—including his trademark “Sun God” merch—continues to gain popularity, especially among younger fans and fantasy football enthusiasts who love his production.

What This Means for the Lions

Seeing not one but two Lions players inside the top 10 of the NFL’s most popular merchandise list is a powerful reflection of the team’s rising profile. In fact, if you look a bit further down the list, Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs checks in at No. 20 on the list.

A few short years ago, it would’ve been hard to imagine Detroit cracking such rankings. Now, with Dan Campbell’s gritty, lovable culture and the team’s Super Bowl aspirations, Lions players are legitimate national stars—and fans can’t get enough.

This isn’t just good for the brand; it’s good for the city. Detroit is reclaiming its football identity, and fans are proudly wearing it across the country.

Final Word

For decades, Detroit has been a football town waiting for its moment. In 2025, not only are the Lions winning games, but their players are winning over hearts—and wallet space. As Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jahmyr Gibbs continue to make plays on Sundays, they’re also helping redefine what it means to be a star in Detroit.