Griffin & Bass break down what the Detroit Lions need to do to defeat Carson Wentz and the Washington Commanders.

Check out gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code G&B25OFF

About The Show:

▬ Griffin & Bass – Hosted by Ryan Griffin and Matt Bassin – We discuss the latest hot topics of the week and have some fun while doing it. New episodes are LIVE Tuesdays and Fridays at noon.