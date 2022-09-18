On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will take on the Washington Commanders in their second game of the 2022 regular season. So, with that in mind, I figured I would toss out my latest projections for the offense and defense.

After a 3-13-1 record in 2021, many believe the Lions will flip the script in 2022 and win at least twice as many games (hopefully even more) than they did a year ago.

But for that to happen, the offense, which will have some different wrinkles in 2022, must lead the way and they certainly have the talent to do just that as D’Andre Swift, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds, D.J. Chark, T.J. Hockenson, and eventually rookie WR Jameson Williams will be weapons for Jared Goff.

Detroit Lions Starting Offense Projection: Week 2 vs. Commanders

In addition to all the weapons listed above, the offensive line may be the most important unit on the Detroit Lions. But, unfortunately, the Lions will likely be without 60% of their original starters as Hal Vaitai and Frank Ragnow have already been ruled out, while Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday’s game.

When healthy, the Lions will have one of the best offensive lines in the entire NFL in 2022.

With all that being said, here is my projection of what the Lions starting offense should look like when they take the field today against the Washington Commanders.

QB: Jared Goff

RB: D’Andre Swift

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

WR Josh Reynolds

WR D.J. Chark

TE T.J. Hockenson

LT: Taylor Decker

LG: Dan Skipper

C: Evan Brown

RG: Logan Stenberg

RT: Penei Sewell

Nation, do you think this is an offense that can help the Detroit Lions contend for a playoff spot in 2022 or will the defense hold them back from reaching their goals?