Detroit Lions Name Starting QB for Matchup vs. Commanders

Josh Dobbs is getting his turn.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell announced Thursday that Dobbs will start Saturday’s preseason matchup against the Washington Commanders, while Jared Goff will remain on the sideline. Rookie Luke Altmyer will also play, with Campbell planning to divide the quarterback work evenly between the two backups.

“We’ll start Dobbs, but they’ll play equal amounts. That’s the plan,” Campbell said.

For Dobbs, this is more than a ceremonial preseason start. Detroit needs to figure out exactly what it has behind Goff, and Saturday should give the veteran his best opportunity yet to make his case for the No. 2 job.

Josh Dobbs Gets His Shot

The Lions signed Dobbs after Teddy Bridgewater’s retirement, putting him into an unusual August competition with Altmyer.

Dobbs arrived late, which naturally put him behind the rookie when it came to practice reps and familiarity with Detroit’s terminology. Campbell believes the veteran is catching up quickly.

“Dobbs is a bright guy. He’s played in this league. But also (we’re) making sure we got him up to speed,” Campbell said. “Also, Luke’s (Altmyer) a young player, but he’s promising, so we were trying to soak him with reps. But we plan to get a look at Dobbs and let him go.”

That’s the real story here.

Starting Dobbs doesn’t necessarily mean he has passed Altmyer on the depth chart. Campbell’s plan to give them equal playing time makes that pretty obvious. Detroit gave Altmyer the heavier workload early because the rookie needed the reps. Now Dobbs needs enough work for the coaching staff to make a fair comparison.

The Lions aren’t trying to decide who starts at quarterback. Thank goodness for that. They’re trying to determine whether experience or developmental upside is more valuable behind Goff.

Detroit could also decide there is enough value in both quarterbacks to find room for three on the initial roster. Saturday should provide another piece of that puzzle.

Jared Goff Will Sit, But Some Starters Could Play

Campbell has previously discussed wanting to get some of his starters preseason work, but Goff won’t be among them Saturday.

“I’m not quite there yet. I don’t see Goff playing,” Campbell said.

Detroit’s caution with Goff isn’t surprising. The Lions have nothing to learn about their starting quarterback from an August exhibition game. The backup situation is different.

There should also be a little more legitimate NFL talent on the opposite sideline than Detroit might normally see in the preseason. Washington coach Dan Quinn said “a good amount” of Commanders starters are expected to play, although Washington is making those decisions individually and has not committed to playing quarterback Jayden Daniels.

That could give Dobbs and Altmyer a better evaluation environment than simply carving up a collection of players headed for the waiver wire.

Detroit will also use the game to evaluate parts of its offensive line. With Cade Mays sidelined by a wrist injury, Juice Scruggs is expected to start at center as the Lions continue sorting through their options in front of Goff.

But the quarterback competition will be difficult to miss.

Altmyer has youth and developmental upside. Dobbs has NFL experience and was brought in specifically because Detroit wanted a veteran option after Bridgewater stepped away.

On Saturday, Dobbs gets the first snap.

What he does with the ones that follow will be considerably more important.