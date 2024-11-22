fb
Friday, November 22, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Still Have ‘High Hopes’ For Former 6th Round Pick

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions are maintaining their belief in offensive guard Christian Mahogany, the former 6th-round pick, as he continues to develop and work towards earning a more prominent role on the team. Ben Johnson, the Lions' offensive coordinator, spoke on Thursday about Mahogany’s growth and the high expectations the team still has for him moving forward.

A Work In Progress: Growing Potential

Johnson explained that despite Mahogany not getting the necessary preseason reps to truly evaluate his progress, the team sees a lot of potential in him. “You’ve seen Christian grow immensely,” Johnson said as quoted by Pride of Detroit. “I really wish we, as a staff, really wish, he would have been available there in the preseason because those would’ve been huge games to really get a gauge for where he’s at right now.”

Preseason games often serve as critical evaluation periods for young players, especially for those still adjusting to the NFL level. Unfortunately, Mahogany was not available during that time, which made it harder for the coaching staff to assess his true capabilities in game scenarios. However, Johnson highlighted that, even without those opportunities, Mahogany's potential is evident.

Flashes of Potential in Practice

While Mahogany's true evaluation is still in progress, the coaching staff has seen significant flashes of talent, particularly in individual drills. Johnson pointed to Mahogany’s ability in pass protection and run blocking, noting that he’s shown strong promise. “From the one-on-one aspect, the pass-pro and run blocking, you see flashes of immense potential right there,” Johnson shared.

Despite the challenges of not having a full evaluation during the preseason, the Lions see enough from Mahogany to remain optimistic about his future with the team.

Moving Forward: Opportunities for Growth

Looking ahead, the Lions are eager to continue developing Mahogany and will look for ways to provide him with more experience. Johnson emphasized that finding opportunities to get Mahogany more in-game experience will be key to his development. “We’ll continue to try to find where we can slip him in to get him more experience, but he’s a guy that we have high hopes for,” he said.

For now, Mahogany will continue to hone his skills in practice, waiting for the right opportunities to showcase his growth on the field. Given the Lions’ current optimism about his development, it seems only a matter of time before Mahogany earns his chance to contribute significantly.

A Promising Future Ahead

With the coaching staff’s confidence in his abilities and their commitment to getting him more opportunities, Mahogany’s future with the Lions looks bright. If he can continue to build on the flashes of potential he’s already shown, the Lions could have an impactful player on their hands in the years to come. For now, it’s clear that Detroit’s front office and coaching staff have high hopes for this 6th-round pick—hopes that could be realized sooner than later.

