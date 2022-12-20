Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule stat shows just how impressive they have been

Things certainly did not go as planned for the Detroit Lions early on in the 2022 season as they started off with a 1-6 record. During that stretch, the Lions played some solid competition, including games against the six playoff contenders (Eagles, Vikings, Cowboys, Seahawks, Patriots, and Dolphins). But as we know, since that 1-6 start, the Lions have gone 6-1 since then, and they are now right square in the middle of the playoff race in the NFC. The fact that the Lions are 7-7 after playing a very difficult schedule is pretty darn impressive.

How difficult has the Detroit Lions’ strength of schedule been?

So, how difficult has the Lions’ schedule been through Week 15? Well, according to a stat from NFL on CBS, the Lions have played the hardest schedule so far this season, as their opponents have a .590 win percentage.

No team has played a harder strength of schedule this season than the @Lions (.590 opp. win pct) — making their 7-7 record all the more impressive pic.twitter.com/pvc34XUMhI

December 19, 2022

That being said, the Lions’ remaining schedule looks like cake compared to what they have faced so far as they play the Carolina Panthers (5-9), Chicago Bears (3-11), and Green Bay Packers (6-8) to finish out the season.