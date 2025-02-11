Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Detroit Lions Strengthen a Strength in Field Yates 2025 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

When you look at the Detroit Lions' current roster, there is no question that their offensive line continues to be one of their biggest strengths. This comes as no surprise as GM Brad Holmes has made it clear how important it is to have a dominant offensive line in today's NFL.

That said, LT Taylor Decker and C Frank Ragnow are not getting any younger, G Kevin Zeitler is set to become a free agent, and Graham Glasgow is coming off a year where he left much to be desired, which means Holmes will almost certainly be looking to add to the offensive line for the 2025 season.

ESPN's Field Yates has released his 2025 NFL Mock Draft 3.0, and he has the Lions selecting OG/C Grey Zabel out of North Dakota State. Here is what Yates wrote about the Lions selecting Zabel with the No. 28 overall pick.

“Zabel had a great week at the Senior Bowl that had me thinking about cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in 2024. Like Mitchell did before the 2024 draft, Zabel dominated at a lower college level and then looked every bit the part against top competition at the all-star event. Zabel projects as an interior player in the NFL, which is the only part of the Lions' offense that looks vulnerable on paper going into 2025. He is powerful, marries his quick feet with active hands in pass protection and is ridiculously tough — he plays like a Lion.”

I have been extremely high on Grey Zabel, so I would absolutely LOVE it if the Lions selected him at the end of the first round.

