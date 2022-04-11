Detroit Lions strike gold (and a quarterback) in recent 2022 NFL mock draft

With the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions select…

We will soon be able to complete that phrase as the 2022 NFL Draft is just 17 days away!

In a mock draft recently released by Brad Crawford of 247Sports, the Lions strike gold (and a quarterback) in the opening round.

As you can see below, Crawford has the Lions selecting Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 overall pick and QB Kenny Pickett with the No. 32 overall pick in the first round.

Here is what Crawford has to say about Hutchinson and Pickett.

2. Detroit: AIDAN HUTCHINSON, DE, MICHIGAN

Aidan Hutchinson’s not going to last beyond pick No. 3, and likely goes to the Jaguars at No. 1. The Detroit Lions would love for the Big Ten’s most-talented prospect to be available in that second spot. The Lions could use a difference-maker at the line of scrimmage and Hutchinson appears to be a defensive juggernaut with low-bust potential given his snap-to-snap dominance over the past few seasons with the Wolverines. Hutchinson will not be the only Michigan product on defense to go on Day 1 and could be joined by David Ojabo or Daxton Hill. If the Jaguars are looking pass rusher, Hutchinson is the guy.

32. Detroit: Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

