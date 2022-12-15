Detroit Lions strike gold in 2023 NFL Mock Draft

The Lions currently hold the No. 4 and No. 15 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

We may only be in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but that does not mean it is too early to start talking about the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to our Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick, via the Los Angeles Rams, and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we are going with. On Thursday, the 33rd Team released their 2023 NFL mock draft 1.0, and if it ends up being accurate, Lions fans should be jumping for joy.

Who did the Detroit Lions land in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft?

In their 2023 NFL Mock Draft 1.0, the 33rd Team scouting department has the Lions picking at No. 4 and No. 15 in the first round.

As you can see below, they have the Lions selecting Alabama EDGE Will Anderson at No. 4 and Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez at No. 15.

Here is what the 33rd Team scouting department says about those picks.

4. Detroit Lions (From L.A. Rams): Will Anderson*, EDGE, Alabama

The opportunity to pair Anderson with Aidan Hutchinson is too good to pass up. The Lions need help in the secondary, but there isn’t a corner or safety who merits a pick this high. This is truly a best-available-player pick.

15. Detroit Lions: Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

The Lions continue to load up on defense. Gonzalez has length, speed and production. He needs to finish plays at the catch point more consistently, but he has all the tools NFL teams are looking for.

I will tell you right now. If the Lions somehow are able to land Will Anderson with the No. 4 overall pick, I may jump through my roof with joy as I believe he is hands down the best talent in this draft cycle. Just imagine lining up with Hutchinson on one side and Anderson on the other side!

As far as Gonzalez goes, I will be honest that I have not really dug deep enough to know if I would take him at No. 15, but, that being said, cornerback is definitely the position I would go after. If Joey Porter Jr. is still on the board, I would definitely grab him at No. 15 over Gonzalez.

Nation, how would you feel about this draft haul?