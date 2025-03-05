Wednesday, March 5, 2025
Detroit Lions STRIKE GOLD In Dane Brugler’s Post Combine NFL Mock Draft

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, the team is focused on strengthening their defensive front, and one player who could be a perfect fit for their needs is defensive tackle Kenneth Grant. Grant, a standout at Michigan, has garnered attention for his immense size and unique athleticism. According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic, the Lions might find themselves selecting Grant with the No. 28 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

A Massive Force on the Defensive Line

One thing is for certain, Kenneth Grant possesses an imposing physical presence that could help solidify the Lions’ defensive front. Brugler notes, “At 6-4, 331, Grant is a massive man with some unique traits.” While his pass-rushing skills are still a work in progress, his strength against the run is already a key asset. Grant’s size alone commands attention from opposing offensive linemen, and his ability to clog running lanes would be an immediate benefit to Detroit’s defense.

A Big Man’s League with Big Man Potential

While there’s no question that Grant’s tape could be more consistent, Brugler emphasizes that the NFL is dominated by players with Grant’s type of size and athleticism. “The NFL is a big man’s league, and there aren’t many with Grant’s combination of size and ability in this class,” Brugler says. Though Grant’s pass-rushing development is still in progress, his run-stuffing ability could allow him to make an immediate impact. His potential to improve in the pass rush only adds to his intrigue as a draft prospect.

Lions Could Strike Gold at No. 28

The Lions’ defense is solid but has room for growth, particularly in the interior defensive line. Adding a player like Grant would provide a physical presence that could immediately improve Detroit’s ability to stop the run. With his skill set and potential for growth, Grant could be an excellent addition to a defense that is already on the rise. While Brugler believes the Lions could land him at No. 28, I believe his talent might push him higher in the draft. If he falls to the Lions, however, it could be a major win for Detroit’s defense.

Previous article
Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With NFL Franchise Tag System
