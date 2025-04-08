Detroit Lions Strike Gold in Mel Kiper’s Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Mel Kiper has released his latest 2-round NFL Mock Draft and we LOVE his picks for the Lions!

The Detroit Lions might finally be giving Aidan Hutchinson the help he needs on the edge — at least according to the latest NFL mock draft from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.

In his new two-round projection, Kiper has Detroit selecting Boston College edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku with the No. 28 overall pick. And if that prediction comes to life, it could be a game-changer for a Lions defense that struggled to consistently pressure opposing quarterbacks in 2024.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft

Why Ezeiruaku Makes Sense for Detroit

Let’s be honest — the Lions’ pass rush outside of Hutchinson has been wildly inconsistent. Marcus Davenport is back, but he barely saw the field last year. Za’Darius Smith, the team’s midseason addition, was let go this offseason after posting just four sacks. That leaves Hutchinson, recovering from a leg injury, as the lone proven threat on the edge.

Mel Kiper summed it up pretty well:
“Aidan Hutchinson — who is coming off a leg injury — needs a running mate,” he wrote.
“The only other Detroit edge rusher with more than three sacks last season was Za’Darius Smith (four), who was acquired at midseason and released this spring.”

Enter Ezeiruaku.

Ezeiruaku recorded a whopping 16.5 sacks and 65 pressures last season at Boston College. He’s relentless, twitchy off the edge, and just the kind of high-motor defender who could thrive playing across from Hutchinson.

Bolstering the Trenches in Round 2

Kiper didn’t stop there. With the Lions’ second-round pick at No. 60, he has Detroit targeting NC State offensive lineman Andrew Belton, a versatile big man who could help fill the void left by Kevin Zeitler’s departure in free agency.

At 6-foot-6 and 336 pounds, Belton played almost exclusively at left tackle in college but could kick inside to guard — a position of need in Detroit.

“The Lions lost Kevin Zeitler in free agency,” Kiper notes. “Some combination of Kayode Awosika and Christian Mahogany is currently in line to take over at right guard. Belton… could slide inside in the pros — and the Lions might opt for that in Year 1.”

Detroit Lions

The Bottom Line

If the Lions walk away from the first two rounds of the draft with Donovan Ezeiruaku and Andrew Belton, they’ll have addressed two key needs — edge rusher and offensive line — without having to reach. Brad Holmes has a track record of smart, value-driven picks, and this latest Kiper projection fits that mold perfectly.

And hey, if Ezeiruaku really does become the wingman Aidan Hutchinson needs, don’t be surprised if Detroit’s pass rush starts looking a whole lot more dangerous in 2025.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending now

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Mel Kiper NFL Mock Draft
Detroit Lions Strike Gold in Mel Kiper’s Latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft
Top 5 NFL Offseason Moves Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft
Brad Holmes Gives Contract Extension Update for Aidan Hutchinson, Kerby Joseph
Dan Campbell Aidan Hutchinson Detroit Lions Beat Writer Jake Bates Mekhi Wingo
Detroit Lions Rule Proposal Shot Down by NFL Owners
Dan Campbell
Did Dan Campbell Just Reveal Part of the Detroit Lions Draft Strategy?