Detroit Lions strike GOLD twice in Dane Brugler’s NFL Mock Draft 2.0

The 2022 NFL Mock Drafts are flowing like honey and as you have probably noticed, there is a lot of fool’s gold being put out by outlets that really do not understand how the draft works.

That being said, one person who can be trusted when it comes to the NFL Draft is Dane Brugler of The Athletic.

On Wednesday, Brugler dropped his most recent 2-round NFL Mock Draft and for the Detroit Lions, it is pure gold!

Here is how Brugler sees things falling for the Lions, along with his expert rationale for the first two picks.

2. Detroit Lions — Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan

A Week 18 victory against the Packers meant the Lions lost the No. 1 overall pick, but there is a decent chance that the top-ranked player on Detroit’s draft board will still be available at No. 2.

Hutchinson isn’t on the same level as the Bosa brothers — he doesn’t have the same bend or arc skills. However, there are similarities when you talk about their quickness, power and skilled hand play to defeat blockers and disrupt the pocket. Hutchinson can win in multiple ways and is wired in a way that will appeal to head coach Dan Campbell.

28. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles) — Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

I don’t think the Lions will feel pressured to take a wide receiver here, especially with the emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown over the final month of the season. But Olave and his polished play style would give Detroit an immediate playmaker for an offense in need of them.

34. Detroit Lions — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

Note: The only thing that would make this draft better is if the Lions landed Michigan S Daxton Hill with the No. 34 pick. Brugler had Hill going No. 29 overall.

Nation, how would you rate this draft haul for the Lions?