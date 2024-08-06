Detroit Lions Suffer Injuries in Physical Joint Practice with Giants





The Detroit Lions’ first joint practice with the New York Giants was anything but dull, filled with physical play and a bit of drama. By the end of the day, two Detroit Lions players were under evaluation for injuries.

Veteran offensive guard Kevin Zeitler is being looked at for a shoulder injury, and rookie cornerback Terrion Arnold is being checked for a concussion. Talk about a rough start!

Arnold’s day took a turn for the worse when he was seen leaving the practice field with trainers. The rookie cornerback took a big hit from Giants’ offensive tackle Andrew Thomas during a run play. Thomas, pulling on the play, delivered quite the welcome-to-the-NFL moment to Arnold.

📢 You’ll want the sound up for this. 😱



You can feel the hit Giants LT Andrew Thomas puts on Lions rookie CB Terrion Arnold.



The kid stayed up, though. pic.twitter.com/0SpCPSNvGI — Ralph Vacchiano (@RalphVacchiano) August 5, 2024

Monday marked the Detroit Lions’ first chance to face an opponent in 2024 after two weeks of intrasquad practices. The competitive environment led to several skirmishes throughout the day, keeping everyone on their toes.

The biggest tussle happened between the Detroit Lions’ offense and the Giants’ defense. It all started when Amon-Ra St. Brown caught a pass and had the ball knocked out by Dane Belton. St. Brown didn’t take kindly to that and responded with a shove, igniting a brawl that spread like wildfire, breaking into multiple scrums.

The New York Giants couldn’t handle the Jared Goff and Amon-Ra St. Brown connection



pic.twitter.com/F3CodzyK1z — Crunch Time Sports (@officialctpod) August 5, 2024

Arnold was playing with the Detroit Lions’ starting defense, lining up opposite Carlton Davis at cornerback. As for Zeitler, he’s expected to start at right guard. The 12-year NFL veteran signed a one-year deal with the Lions in free agency, bringing experience and grit to the team.

The Giants and Detroit Lions are set to clash in practice again on Tuesday, with their preseason opener coming up on Thursday at MetLife Stadium. Let’s hope the next round of practice is a bit calmer—though, where’s the fun in that?