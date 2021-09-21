Detroit Lions suffer key injury during second half vs. Packers

With the Detroit Lions holding a 17-14 lead over the Green Bay Packers, they may have just lost another key player as Ifeatu Melifonwu suffered what looks to be a quad injury.

Melifonwu grabbed at his left quad as he went to the ground and he is out of the game.

As noted by Dave Birkett, the Lions are already think in the secondary as Jeff Okudah is out for the season with an Achilles injury.

Stay tuned.

Grabbed at his left quad as he went to the ground. Lions incredibly thin at CB right now — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) September 21, 2021