The Detroit Lions will apparently be breaking out a clean road look under the Sunday Night Football lights when they take on the Carolina Panthers.

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According to the uniform matchup graphic from @LionsUniforms circulating ahead of the Week 4 showdown, Detroit is expected to wear its white road jersey with white pants and white socks, along with its traditional silver helmet. Carolina will counter with its black helmet, black jersey, black pants, and black socks, creating a sharp contrast between the two teams.

Note: The Lions have not yet confirmed this uniform combo, but @LionsUniforms has not let us down yet!

Lions Going All-White vs. Panthers

The combination gives Detroit an almost entirely white look from the shoulders down, with Honolulu Blue numbers and accents providing the color. Against Carolina’s all-black combination, it should make for one of the better-looking uniform matchups of the NFL weekend.

Lions vs. Panthers Sunday Night Kickoff Info

The Lions and Panthers will meet Sunday night at Bank of America Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Detroit enters the game at 2-1 and will be looking for its second consecutive victory after beating the New York Jets 31-24 last Sunday at Ford Field. The Lions also made a roster move ahead of the trip to Charlotte.

Detroit’s uniform choice won’t determine what happens once the football is kicked off, obviously. But for a standalone Sunday Night Football game, the Lions certainly appear ready to look the part.